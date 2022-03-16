Joycelyn Fremin Hoover

A Mass of Christian burial will be held at noon on Saturday, March 19, 2022, at Our Lady of Perpetual Help Catholic Church in New Iberia for Joycelyn “Muz” Fremin Hoover, 86, who passed away on Saturday, March 12, 2022. Interment will follow at Memorial Park Cemetery in New Iberia. Rev. Garrett Savoie will be the celebrant.
Visitation will be Friday from 5 p.m. until 9 p.m. at Pellerin Funeral Home and will continue on Saturday from 8 a.m. until 11:30 a.m. A Rosary, led by the Men’s Rosary Group, will be prayed at 6:30 p.m. on Friday.
“Muz,” as she was known to all, was born in New Orleans to the late Robbly and Laura Fremin. As a young girl she would walk from Tchoupitoulas Street to Canal Street for her electric guitar lessons. She and her parents moved to New Iberia when she was nine. At twelve she was a carhop at Pelican Creamery. At 16 she went to work for the Department of Revenue. She then became the office manager at Iberia Office Supply, a top World Book Sales Associate and an Iberia Parish School bus driver.
Muz was a social butterfly. She loved people, she could strike up a conversation with strangers and walk away as lifelong friends, in many parts of the world. Muz’s school bus driving days were some of her favorite memories. Her love for her bus children were immeasurable. Even 30 years later, some would call her for advice or to confide in. Her grandchildren and great-grandchildren would sit and be entertained with her many stories and songs. She and her late husband Frank Hoover traveled the country and abroad. Their travels would sometimes include her grandchildren Chris and Laura. She has only one sibling, Leona. Some of their time spent together as children were trips to the ice cream parlor and going to the park. She loved her time with her closet friends Jeanette, Joyce, Nickie and Janel, taking many trips to the beach. Her Pokeno buddies were dear to her heart. Some of Chris’ memories were sneaking to the kitchen, stealing pickles, their trips and the trip to Mexico where his cousin got locked in the bathroom/jail cell. Laura’s favorite memory, is baking, scaring her, their trips and just loving on her. Hunter’s is spending time with her, swimming and all the holidays they shared. Kami loved to see her dance. Steven loved her story telling and singing as well. Joy loved her laugh.
Muz’s passing leaves a huge hole in our hearts and lives. The memory of our time with her will life forever. Our only comfort is knowing she is with her loved ones gone before her and she is in the arms of Jesus.
She is survived by her daughter Anita Lantier (Don) of New Iberia; sister Leona Huval (Rickey) of Youngsville; three grandchildren, Chris Lantier, Laura Earles (Steven) and Hunter Rouly (Michelle); eight great-grandchildren, Logan Lantier, Gage Dooley, Mason Lantier, Hudsyn Dooley, Hensley Dooley, Layla Earles, Hunter Dooley and Kessler Dooley.
She was preceded in death by her son Eugene “Gene” Rouly Jr.; father Robbly Fremin; mother Laura Fremin; first husband Eugene Rouly Sr.; and second husband Frank Denny Hoover.
Pallbearers will be Chris Lantier, Don Lantier, Logan Lantier, Mason Lantier, Gage Dooley and Steven Earles.
