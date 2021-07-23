Funeral Services will be held for Joyceline L. Romero, on Friday, July 23, 2021, at 2 p.m., at David Funeral Home Chapel with Pastor Kevin Rowe officiating the service. The entombment will be at Holy Family Mausoleum.
The family requested the visitation to be held on Friday, July 23, 2021, from 9 a.m. until the time of service at 2 p.m. There will be a recitation of the Rosary by the Men’s Rosary Group at 11 a.m.
Joyceline LeBlanc Romero, 85, passed away at her home peacefully surrounded by her family.
Joyceline Romero was born on Nov. 22, 1935, to Rene and Nola Vincent LeBlanc in Youngsville and was a resident of New Iberia.
Joyceline loved her family tremendously. She was a firm believer in hard work and family values.
She enjoyed listening and dancing to all sorts of Cajun, French and Zydeco music. She spent most of her life working as a waitress for many years, but her favorite job was working for her son at his company “Mike’s Overhead Doors.” She held the positions of office manager, accounts collectible and overall Queen Bee.
She is survived by her children, Minos J. Romero of Broussard, Rebecca DeRouen (Jason) of New Iberia and Michael Romero of New Iberia; grandchildren Jordan DeRouen, Jennifer DeRouen, Casey Miller (Allen), Brandon “Bubba” Romero and Ashley; sister Anna Romero; 11 great-grandchildren; and her favorite fur baby “Big” the dog.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Dunnis Romero; her parents, Rene and Nola Vincent LeBlanc and her siblings Nicholas LeBlanc, Minos LeBlanc and Jeanette LeBlanc.
The family would like to express their thanks to Traditions Hospice for the love, care and support during this very difficult time.
