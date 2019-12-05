Private services will be held at a later date for Joyce Trahan Stutes, 86, who passed away on Monday, December 2, 2019, in New Iberia.
Mrs. Stutes was born on August 20, 1933, to the late Firmin and Eva Hollier Trahan. She loved taking care of her pets, going to the casino, and spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren.
She is survived by her husband, Larry Stutes of New Iberia; son Charles A. Smith III of California; daughters Dawn Marie Garcia and husband Albert of Austin, Texas, and Christine Villermin of New Iberia; brothers Gerald James Trahan and wife Earline of Duson, and Audry Trahan and wife Eva of Duson; sister Velma Jane Lytle and husband Richard of Katy, Texas; grandchildren Britney M. Meaux, Kelli Villermin, Douglas M. Villermin, and Geordie Hitter; and several great grandchildren.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her brothers, Willis Trahan and Paul John Trahan.
