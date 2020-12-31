Joyce Trahan Dorsey

A Mass of Christian burial will be conducted for Mrs. Homer Lee John Dorsey, the former Joyce Trahan, 84, at 10 a.m. Saturday, January 2, 2021, at Our Lady of Perpetual Help Catholic Church. Fr. Garett Savoie will be the celebrant. Interment will immediately follow at Our Lady of the Lake Cemetery in Delcambre.
A gathering of family and friends will take place on Friday from 5 p.m. until 9 p.m. at Evangeline Funeral Home. A Rosary will be prayed at 6 p.m. The funeral home will reopen at 8 a.m. on Saturday until 9:30 a.m.
Mrs. Dorsey was a native of Youngsville and resident of New Iberia. She passed away on Wednesday, December 30, 2020, at Maison Teche Nursing Home.
Joyce was a member of Our Lady of Perpetual Help Catholic Church. She volunteered as a Pink Lady at Iberia Medical Center and also at St. Francis Diner and garage sales.
She loved spending time outdoors and sewing. Mrs. Joyce loved her children and absolutely adored her grandchildren and great-grandchildren who will miss her dearly.
She is survived by three sons, René Dorsey of New Orleans, Michael Dorsey and wife Jimmie of Reeves and Bryan Dorsey of Youngsville; three daughters, Martha Young and husband Jerry of Seligman, Missouri, Ginger Dorsey and Mary D. Meche and husband Dwayne, all of New Iberia; seven grandchildren, Heather Trevizo and husband Raul, Cody Dorsey and wife Ashley, Staci Darby and husband Jonathan, Brody Meche, Karli Meche, Willa Young and Brittany Young; ten great-grandchildren, Noah Gravois, Gabe Trevizo, Karson Trevizo, Olivia Louviere, Everette Lee Dorsey, Caleigh Dorsey, Angelie Savoy, Bryson Savoy, Lili Brooks and John Young; her sister-in-law and best friend, Ruby Dorsey; and brother-in-law Don Carmichael.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Homer Lee John Dorsey; parents, Alexandre and Clelie Gerard Trahan; one sister, Beatrice Trahan Conner; and one brother, Stanley Trahan.
Pallbearers will be Brody Meche, Cody Dorsey, Jonathan Darby, Raul Trevizo, Jerry Young and Dwayne Meche.
Honorary pallbearers will be Noah Gravois, Gabe Trevizo, Karson Trevizo, Olivia Louviere, Mike Dorsey and Karli Meche.
The family would like to thank the staff of Maison Teche Nursing Home, Patricia Thodile, Jackie Gregoire and Michelle Johnson for all of the care given to Mrs. Joyce.
