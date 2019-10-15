Joyce Thibodeaux Terrell
A Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated at 10:30 a.m. on Wednesday, October 16, 2019, at Sacred Heart of Jesus Catholic Church in New Iberia for Joyce Thibo–deaux Terrell, 87, who passed away on Friday, October 11, 2019, in New Iberia.
Entombment will follow in Holy Family Cemetery.
Rev. Ed Degeyter will be the celebrant.
A gathering of family and friends will be Tuesday from 5 p.m. until 8 p.m. at Pellerin Funeral Home. A Rosary, led by Deacon Patrick Burke, will be prayed at 7 p.m. on Tuesday. Visitation will continue on Wednesday from 8 a.m. until 10 a.m.
A resident of New Iberia, Mrs. Terrell was born on January 8, 1932, in Arnaudville, to the late Lastie and Noelie Lagrange Thibodeaux. She was a member of Sacred Heart of Jesus Catholic Church and enjoyed needlework, gardening, reading and spending time with family and friends.
Survivors include her daughter Catherine Terrell Schramm and husband Lionel of New Iberia; son Stephen C. Terrell and companion Connie Boynton of Gulf Breeze, Florida; grandchildren Callen Schramm, Nicholas Schramm and Tristan Terrell; and great-grandchildren Mia Schramm, Lucas Schramm, Cole Schramm, Cade Schramm, Hayes Schramm and Juliette Schramm.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Stephen C. Terrell Jr.; and brothers Hubert Thibodeaux and Winston Thibodeaux.
Pallbearers will be Callen Schramm, Billy Thibodeaux, Nick Schramm and Skipper Thibodeaux.
To view online obituary and sign guest book, please go to www.pellerinfuneralhome.com.
Pellerin Funeral Home, 502 Jefferson Terrace Blvd., New Iberia, LA 70560, 365-3331, is in charge of arrangements.