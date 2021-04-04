JEANERETTE — A Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated for Joyce O’Neil Minvielle at 11 a.m. on Monday, April 5, 2021, at St. John the Evangelist Catholic Church with Fr. Peter S. Rogers, S.J., as celebrant. Burial to follow at Beau Pré Cemetery.
Family requests visitation to begin at 10 a.m. on Monday, April 5, 2021, at St. John the Evangelist Catholic Church until the time of services.
Joyce was born on September 26, 1920, to James and Lillian O’Pry O’Neil in Pine Prairie and was a longtime resident of Jeanerette where she met her loving and adoring husband, Roland H. Minvielle.
Joyce, who celebrated her 100th birthday with a car parade of family and friends last year, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, March 31, 2021, at her home surrounded by her family.
A loving wife, mother, grandmother, daughter, sister and aunt who always put her family in the forefront of her life, Joyce was best known by her loved ones as “Granny.” She was an excellent cook and loved to serve anyone who entered her home. Her warmth, strength, generosity and love of life, family and friends were truly inspiring. From humble beginnings, Joyce worked hard all of her life. Besides her sense of humor and quick wit which made us all smile, she loved telling stories of her early days milking cows and being the first woman to drive the bread truck for LeJeune’s Bakery in Jeanerette during World War II.
She is survived by her daughter Rae McJunkins (George); grandson Neil McJunkins; her granddaughter Amy McJunkins; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Joyce was preceded in death by her parents, James and Lillian O’Pry O’Neil; husband, Roland H. Minvielle; daughter Toni Minvielle; stepfather, Austin Wyble; and siblings LuLa O’Neil, Huel “BéBée” Hebert, Eleanor Reed, Lena Hardy and E. J. Wyble.
The family would like to offer their warmest gratitude to Joyce’s caregivers, especially Amanda and Jeanne, as well as her Hospice of Acadiana care team, which included Laci, Melissa and Steve.
Serving as pallbearers are Neil McJunkins, Michael Landry, David Luke, Brad Rogers, Jimmy Meaux and Beau McKay.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made in Joyce’s memory to Hospice of Acadiana, https://hospiceacadiana.com/donate.
