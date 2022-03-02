Funeral services will be conducted for Joyce Landry Maturin, 85, at 1 p.m. on Wednesday, March 2, 2022, at David Funeral Home Chapel, with Fr. Keith Landry officiating. Entombment will follow at Memorial Park Cemetery.
Visitation will be held from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m. on Wednesday, March 2, 2022.
A native and a lifelong resident of New Iberia, Joyce L. Maturin passed away on Monday, February 28, 2022, at Iberia Medical Center.
Joyce loved being with her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She enjoyed spending time alone working in her yard, cutting grass and keeping her lawn green with ivies and assorted other green plants. Often in her quiet times, she enjoyed working on word puzzles and drinking coffee.
Joyce is survived by her two daughters, Charlotte Maturin Hitter (Larry) and Cindy Maturin; grandchildren Shanie Lipari, Kevin Hitter, Clare Hitter and Jacob Broussard; great-grandchildren Caroline Lipari, Hayes Lipari, Kate Hitter, Braylee Hitter and Wyatt Broussard; sisters Peggy Morvant and Darnell Delcambre; and many nieces and nephews.
Joyce was preceded in death by her husband of 50 years, Wilfred Maturin; her son Dale P. Maturin; her parents Oliver and Matilde Hebert Landry; grandson-in-law Lucas Lipari; son-in-law Billy East; and siblings Lloyd Landry, Russell Landry and Richard Landry.
Honored to serve as pallbearers will be family and friends.
The family would like to thank the nursing staff of Iberia Medical Center for all the kindness and support they show their mother.