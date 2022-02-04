A Mass of Christian burial will be held at 1 p.m. on Friday, February 4, 2022, at the Cathedral of Saint John the Evangelist for Joyce Hernandez Crochet, 93, who died Wednesday, February 1, 2022, at Garden View Assisted Living. Entombment will be held at Lafayette Memorial Park.
The family requests that visitation be held from 9:30 a.m. to 12:15 p.m., with a Rosary prayed at 10 a.m. on Friday, February 4, 2022, at Martin & Castille’s Southside location.
Survivors include her daughter Peggy Crochet Piazza of Lafayette; two sons, Michael Crochet and his wife Lynn of Lafayette and Terry Crochet and his wife Diane Musson Crochet of Lafayette; five grandchildren, Travis Godley, Sara Crochet, Courtney Crochet Dartez and Jenna Crochet Luna; nine great-grandchildren, Wyatt, Ava and Elliot Gooch, Olivia and Sara Godley, Madison and Aidan Beadle and Trey and Bella Leger.
She was preceded in death by her husband of 72 years Paul Crochet; her parents Edwil Simon Hernandez and Henry Hernandez; one granddaughter, Lori Godley Gooch; and all five of her siblings.
She was the valedictorian of her 1946 graduating class of Judice High School and received her degree in Business from SLI, now the University of Louisiana. Professionally, she was an accountant for the CPA firm that she and her husband owned and operated in New Iberia for many years.
Joyce was a devout Catholic and donated decades of time and knowledge to the Church. She and her husband Paul were highly active members of Sacred Heart Catholic Church and later St. Pius Catholic Church in Lafayette. Joyce served in both churches as collections treasurer and RCIA instructor, leading countless people to the Catholic faith. Many priests will remember the hospitality the Crochets extended to them over the years.
Joyce was an avid golfer, spending years enjoying the game with her husband Paul and their many friends, traveling to courses around the South. After her retirement, her daily routine was early morning Mass, followed by a round of golf with her friends.
Joyce was very social and had many close friends. From Mardi Gras balls, even as Queen of Andalusia, to countless rounds of golf, she enjoyed her life to the fullest. She particularly enjoyed her family and especially her grandchildren.
Pallbearers will be Terry Crochet, Travis Godley, Blake Gooch, Wyatt Gooch, Elliot Gooch and Alex Luna.
Memorial contributions can be made in Mrs. Crochet’s name to Hospice of Acadiana, 2600 Johnston St. Suite 200, Lafayette, LA 70503, www.hospiceacadiana.com/donate.
The Crochet family would like to extend its heartfelt appreciation to the dedicated staff of Garden View Assisted Living, especially to her caregiver and friend Rena Batiste.
View the obituary and guest book online at www.mourning.com.
Martin & Castille-Southside, 600 E. Farrel Rd., Lafayette, LA 70508, 337-984-2811.