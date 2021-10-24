A Mass of Christian burial celebrating the life of Joyce Dugas Stein will be held at 10 a.m., Monday, October 25, 2021, at St. Marcellus Catholic Church. Fr. Casey Dugas will be the celebrant for the service. Following the Mass, she will be laid to rest with her husband at St. Marcellus Cemetery.
A gathering of family and friends will be held at Evangeline Funeral Home on Sunday beginning at 4 p.m. until 9 p.m. The Men’s Rosary Group will lead the recitation of the Rosary on Sunday at 7 p.m. The funeral home will reopen on Monday at 8 a.m. until 9:30 a.m.
Mrs. Stein was born on April 18, 1930, in Loreauville to the late Armand and Corrine Trahan Dugas. She passed away on October 20, 2021, at her residence surrounded by her family.
Joyce was a loving wife, mother and grandmother who was devoted to her family. She enjoyed raising her children, canning fresh vegetables and cooking for them. She was known for her delicious seafood entrees, even though she never ate a single bite of seafood. For relaxation and quiet time she could be found with her word puzzles or watching the soap operas.
A faithful servant of God, who attended mass daily, she leaves a beautiful legacy for her family to cherish.
Those left to cherish her memory are her daughter Julie Stein Spell and husband Troy; four sons, Stevie Stein and wife Jessica, James Stein and wife Arlene, Chris Stein and Richard Stein and wife Lisa, all of New Iberia; seven grandchildren, Cody Stein, Latrelle Babineaux and husband Dustin, Chelsea Stein Mullen and husband Jarod, Conner Stein and wife Kate, Noah Stein, Ryan Stein and Harley Comeaux and wife Jaci; and seven great-grandchildren, Gauge Babineaux, Avery Babineaux, Sutton Mullen, Evelie Mullen, Maly Mullen, Rowan Comeaux and Kanon Comeaux.
Joyce is now reunited with her parents; her husband Asia Joseph Stein Jr.; one brother, Antoine Dugas; and her three sisters, Estelle Dugas, Therese Dugas and Stella D. Delcambre and her husband Percy.
Honored to serve as pallbearers are Cody Stein, Harley Comeaux, Conner Stein, Ryan Stein, Noah Stein and Dustin Babineaux.
Jarod Mullen and Troy Spell will be honorary pallbearers.
Memorial donations may be made in her name to Hospice of Acadiana, 2600 Johnston Street, Suite 200, Lafayette, LA 70503 and/or St. Marcellus Catholic Church, 6100 Avery Island Road, New Iberia, LA 70560.
The family would like to thank Hospice of Acadiana, especially Seth Porche, for the excellent care and devotion shown to their mother.
To view the online obituary, video tribute and sign the guest register, please visit www.evangelinefuneralhome.com.
Evangeline Funeral Homes, Inc. of New Iberia is in charge of the arrangements.