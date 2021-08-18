Joyce Defils Aug 18, 2021 2 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Stay Informed. Subscribe For Only $1.99 Per Week Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Please consider making a financial contribution to support local journalism. Funeral services are pending for Joyce Defils, 69, a resident of Olivier, who died at 5:10 a.m. on Sunday, Aug. 15, 2021, at her residence.Fletcher Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements. To plant a tree in memory of Joyce Defils as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Resident Funeral Service Funeral Home Olivier Joyce Defils Fletcher Arrangement Load comments iberiaparishservices.com iberiaparishsjobs.com