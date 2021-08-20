A homegoing celebration of life for Ms. Joyce Defils, 69, will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, Aug. 21, 2021 at Fletcher Funeral Home with Rev Arthur Lee Alexander officiating.
She will await the resurrection at Zion Travelers Baptist Church Cemetery in New Iberia.
A gathering of family and friends will be held at the funeral home on Saturday, Aug. 21, 2021 from 9 a.m. until the time of the service time.
Due to the Aug. 1, 2021, Louisiana COVID-19 mandate, masks are required to be worn by all attendees at the funeral home, church and cemetery.
A resident of New Iberia, Joyce Defils transitioned from labor to reward at 5:10 a.m. on Sunday, Aug. 15, 2021, at her residence.
She leaves to cherish her memory two daughters, Deirdra D. Lorio (Michael) of Austin, Texas, and Christian Defils (Robert) of Lafayette; one brother, Lester Williams of New Iberia; two grandchildren, Kailynn Brown and Chadrick Brown II, both of Lafayette; and a host of relatives and friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Sanders Williams Sr. and Bernadine Ford, and one brother, Sanders Williams Jr.
Active pallbearers are Roberto Sardinas, Chadrick Brown Jr., Michael Lorio, O’Ryan Antoine, Craig Broussard and Joseph Broussard.
Honorary pallbearers are Lester Williams, Jimmie Orphry Jr., Shawn Williams, Christian Williams and Brian Rochon.