Joyce Dartez

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated for Mrs. John “Johnny” Dartez, age 80, at 10:30 a.m. on Friday, August 7, 2020 at Our Lady of Perpetual Help Catholic Church with Fr. Brian Harrington officiating. Interment will follow at Holy Family Mausoleum.
Visitation will take place on Thursday from 4 p.m. until 9 p.m. with the rosary at 6:30 p.m. The funeral home will reopen on Friday at 8 a.m. until 10 a.m.
A native and resident of New Iberia, Mrs. Dartez passed away on Tuesday, August 4, 2020 at Landmark of Acadiana.
Mrs. Dartez was a 1957 NISH graduate and was employed as a secretary for New Iberia Parks and Recreation for more than 20 years.
She enjoyed traveling, pokeno and attending her class reunions. Most of all she loved spending time with her family and attending all of her children’s and grandchildren’s sporting events.
She is survived by one daughter, Crystal Dartez Hebert and husband Barrett of Coteau; two sons, Kevin Dartez and wife Nanette and Dwayne Dexter Dartez and wife Marty, all of New Iberia; four grandchildren, McKinna Dartez, Deric Dartez, Thomas Dartez and Alexis Dartez; two step grandchildren, Seth Hebert and Tori Hebert; one great grandchild, Emery Dartez-Santoz; three step great-grandchildren, Brody Hebert, Landon Hebert and Rone Clements; two sisters, Lucille “Sis” Segura and husband Dickey and Joy Rita Artigue and husband Bobby and two brothers, Raymond J. Norris and wife Billie and Randy Norris and wife Karla, all of New Iberia.
She was preceded in death by her husband, John “Johnny” Dartez; parents, Otis Louis and Rita Babineaux Norris and one grandson, Blake Dartez.
Pallbearers will be Kevin Dartez, Dwayne Dexter Dartez, Deric Dartez, Thomas Dartez, Barrett Hebert, Raymond Norris and Randy Norris.
Memorial donations may be made in her name to Lourdes Hospice, 101 La Rue France, Ste 301, Lafayette, LA 70508.
To view the on-line obituary, video tribute, and sign the guest register, please visit www.evangelinefuneralhome.com.
Evangeline Funeral Homes, Inc. of New Iberia is in charge of arrangements.