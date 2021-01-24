RYNELLA — Due to the COVID pandemic, private services were held at 2 p.m. on Tuesday, January 19, 2021, at St. Marcellus Catholic Church for the immediate family of Joyce D. Crochet, 96, who passed away on Monday, January 11, 2021, in New Iberia. A Rosary was prayed at the church at 1:30 p.m. Rev. Mario Romero was the celebrant. Entombment followed in the church mausoleum. A live stream was held for family and friends not attending the funeral service.
A native and resident of New Iberia, Joyce D. Crochet was born on January 26, 1924, to the late Nicholas and Aline Broussard Delcambre. She graduated as Salutatorian of New Iberia High School, Class of 1940, then graduated from SLI in 1944 with a degree in accounting. After graduation and marriage, she raised her five sons and worked as an accountant until her retirement. Joyce was a longtime member of St. Marcellus Catholic Church, where she was very active. She was a member of the St. Ann’s Altar Society, the Come Lord Jesus program and was instrumental in designing the stained-glass windows at the church. She was also a member of Catholic High Mothers Club. Mrs. Crochet was an avid traveler and a prolific artist. She did murals, including the one at the Jeanerette Museum, and her art was displayed at Bayou Art Gallery. She loved to dance and she and R.L. were members of the Hoedowners Square Dancers. She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother who will be deeply missed.
Mrs. Crochet is survived by her loving husband of 75 years, Robert Luke “R.L.” Crochet; five sons, Charles Richard Crochet (Pamela M. Crochet) of Cheyenne, Wyoming, David Stephen Crochet (Sharon P. Crochet) of Tulsa, Oklahoma, James Matthew Crochet (Alice P. Crochet) of New Iberia, John Michael Crochet (Aimee Crochet) of West Fork, Arkansas, and Thomas Mark Crochet (Ann Marie M. Crochet) of Atlanta, Georgia; eight grandchildren, Shawn (Michelle) Crochet, Jill C. (Greg) Elwood, Lindsay Crochet, Adele C. (Adam) Chauvin, Quincy (Elizabeth) Crochet, Alexander Crochet, Emma Crochet and Lauren Crochet; and nine great-grandchildren Emilie Crochet, Isabelle Crochet, Ashlyn Elwood, Lauren Elwood, Brielyn Crochet, Hudson Crochet, Hadley Chauvin, James Chauvin and Jana Chauvin.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by six siblings Mildred D. Cestia, Mae Hebert, Whitney Delcambre, Walter Delcambre, Evelyn Broussard and Olga Viator.
Pallbearers were Thomas Crochet, Quincy Crochet, Alex Crochet and Adam Chauvin.
