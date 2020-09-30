A Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated at 2 p.m. on October 1, 2020, at Our Lady of Perpetual Help Church in New Iberia for Joyce Comeaux Broussard, 95, who passed away quietly in the comfort of her home on September 27, 2020.
Visitation will be held at David’s Funeral Home in New Iberia on September 30, 2020, beginning at 5 p.m. until 9 p.m. with the Men’s Rosary at 7 p.m. Visitation will resume at noon on October 1, 2020, until the time of the service.
Our beloved mother, Joyce Comeaux Broussard, aka “Grammie,” was born on July 26, 1925, in New Iberia. She was a devoted and steadfast wife to her husband Richard “Bruce” of 59 years. She was a wonderful mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. She was a dear friend to all and a true servant of God exemplified by her life of selflessness and service.
Joyce’s beautiful smile will shine forever. She never met a stranger and “adopted” many of her children’s friends into the family. Known to many as, “Saint Joyce,” her kind and giving spirit will never be forgotten. During her life she volunteered at St. Francis Diner for lunch and garage sales, she taught catechism and was a member of the Catholic Daughters at St. Peter’s Church, Our Lady of Perpetual Help’s Ladies Alter Society, the Cancer Association and the Charlotte Homemakers Club.
Joyce was a wonderful seamstress and taught many others to sew as well. She loved activities with the homemaker’s club and traveling with friends. She enjoyed cooking and will be remembered for her homemade chocolate candy. Joyce looked forward to weekly card games with her dear friends Eve Rouly, Gloria Derouen and sister-in-law Betty Comeaux and trivia home-parties at Lou Mestayer’s house. She appreciated nightly phone calls from her good friend, Irene Landry, rides to church with Debbie Spell and weekly bouquets from Stephen Stansbury, all of whom she loved dearly. Joyce had a huge heart for animals and spent many years caring for her beloved great-grand-dogs Lexie and Lucie and many neighborhood feral cats, like Mr. Fluffy.
Joyce was preceded in death by her husband, Richard Broussard; parents, Joseph and Valerie Landry Comeaux; brothers Alvin and Ray Comeaux; and lifelong friend Claire ”Blimpy” LaBauve.
She is survived by her children Wynnette Broussard Kees of Baton Rouge, Janell Broussard Simpson and husband Allan Simpson of Harahan, Brian Broussard of New Iberia and Denise Broussard of New Iberia; grandchildren Jarett Landry (Kallie), Benjamin Kees (Lauren), Luke Simpson, Jessica Landry Spell (Justin), Claire Simpson Han (Tom), Jacob Kees (Brittany) and Alia Simpson; great-grandchildren Ryleigh Spell, Benjamin Kees Jr., Kailyn Kees, Henry Landry, Harper Spell, Emerson Kees, Thomas Landry, Charlie Landry and Maddox Kennedy.
Serving as pallbearers are Brian Broussard, Jarett Landry, Benjamin Kees, Jacob Kees, Luke Simpson and Allan Simpson.
The family will be forever grateful to Carrie Jolet for being our mom’s most cherished companion, go-to for everything, personal shopper, chauffeur, comedian and very special friend for the past 14 years. They would also like to thank Ruby Guillory Lopez, Linda Gash, Jamie Latiolais, Rita Tauriac, Precious Latigue and Ruthie Hill for caring so lovingly for their mother this last year, and her wonderful neighbors Mr. Freddie and Darla, who were also always there to help when she needed something.
In accordance with her wishes, the family request that in lieu of flowers, donations be made to the Our Lady of Perpetual Help, 1303 St. Jude Avenue, New Iberia, LA 70562, Debt Relief Fund.
