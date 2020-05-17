Joyce Breaux

A Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated for Mrs. Gerald Joseph Breaux, age 79, the former Joyce Palumbo, at 2 p.m. on Tuesday, May 19, 2020, at St. Peter’s Catholic Church with Fr. William Blanda officiating.
Interment will follow at Holy Family Mausoleum.
Visitation will take place on Tuesday from 10 a.m. until 1:30 p.m. with the Rosary at 1 p.m.
A native of Abbeville and resident of New Iberia, Mrs. Breaux passed away on Thursday, May 14, 2020, at her daughter’s residence.
Mrs. Breaux was a member of the Piecemaker’s Quilting Club for more than 30 years. Her love for quilting and talent did not go unnoticed in all of the beautiful quilts that she gifted over the years. She will be missed dearly by her family and all of her loved ones.
She is survived by her son Stuart J. Breaux of New Iberia; her daughter Sandy B. Habetz and husband Larry of Rayne; seven grandchildren, Jill Broussard, Jessica Derouen and husband Zachery, Blake Joseph Veazey, Alex Joseph Breaux, Hannah Marie Veazey, John Lawrence Habetz and Luke James Habetz; and two great-grandchildren, Landon Derouen and Cooper Derouen.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Gerald Joseph Breaux; and two brothers, Sonny Palumbo and Virgil Palumbo.
Pallbearers will be Stuart Breaux, Alex Breaux, Larry Habetz, Blake Joseph Veazey, John Lawrence Habetz and Luke James Habetz.
To view the online obituary, video tribute, and sign the guest register, please visit www.evangelinefuneralhome.com.
Evangeline Funeral Homes, Inc. of New Iberia is in charge of the arrangements.