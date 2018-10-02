Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. on Thursday, October 4, 2018, at Nativity of Our Lady Catholic Church in New Iberia. Following services, entombment will be held at Holy Family Cemetery for Joy Rita LaBauve Segura, 95, who peacefully passed away on Wednesday, September 26, 2018, at her residence surrounded by her family. Rev. Ed Degeyter will be the celebrant.
A gathering of family and friends will be Wednesday from 5:30 p.m. until 8 p.m. at Pellerin Funeral Home, with a eulogy at 7 p.m. by her daughter, Renette S. Helms. Visitation will continue on Thursday from 9 a.m. until 10:15 a.m.
Survivors include her son Mark A. Segura Sr. (Ann); daughter Renette S. Helms (Jim); son Wiltz “Paul” Segura Jr. (Charlotte). Joy is also survived by her sister Marilyn L. Hendrix; brothers Compton J. “Cookie” LaBauve Jr. and Andrew LaBauve; brother in-law Perry J. Segura (Emma Lou); numerous grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews.
Joy was preceded in death by her husband Brigadier General Wiltz P. Segura; her daughter Renee S. Mosier; and parents Compton J. LaBauve Sr. and Zilda L. Carter.
Joy Rita LaBauve Segura was born on September 19, 1923, in New Orleans. At the age of three years old, she moved to New Iberia, where she was raised. She continued to visit her cousins in New Orleans during the summers of her childhood. Joy was a graduate of Mount Carmel Academy in New Iberia. She was a graduate of the Lafayette School of Beauty Culture, following in the footsteps of her mother and two aunts as a beautician. She was crowned Queen Sugar III of the Louisiana Sugar Cane Festival. Joy married Captain Wiltz P. Segura in 1945 and became an Air Force wife. Together they were stationed all over the United States, Venezuela, Canada and Belgium over the course of 30 years of service. Joy was a member of the Officer Wives Club. She was fluent in English, French and Spanish. After Wiltz’s retirement from the Air Force, he and Joy moved back to New Iberia and she continued as a mother and homemaker. She and Wiltz continued to travel extensively. Joy remained supportive and devoted to her husband, Wiltz, for 54 years and her children throughout her life. Although Joy traveled extensively, she enjoyed being in her home the most. She was well read and knowledgeable about world events and various subjects. Joy was a beautiful person with a beautiful smile and laugh. She enhanced all of our lives with her wisdom. Joy was also known for her beauty, quick wit, cooking and welcoming hospitality. Always a gracious hostess with impeccable manners. Joy was a member of the New Iberia Fortnightly and a supporter of Louisiana Public Broadcasting and the Shadows on the Teche.
Pallbearers will be Andre’ Segura, Lynden Segura, Hunter James, Perry Segura, Cookie LaBauve and Paul Hebert.
Honorary Pallbearers are Dr. Douglas Sagrera, M.D., Ed Gesser and Billy Gesser.
The family wishes to thank Perry Segura for his weekly visits over many years, the care of Dr. Douglas Sagrera, M.D. and his nurse Pam Landry, RN, her niece Therese Segura and her hairdresser Fran Kelly. A very special thank you goes to her caregivers Joan Maturin, Emma Jean Francis, Misty Melancon and Verna Boutte.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Hope Healthcare and Hospice, 100 Asma Boulevard, Suite 110, Lafayette, Louisiana 70508.
