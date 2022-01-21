Josie Mitchell Williams

Funeral services will be conducted for Josie Katherine Mitchell Williams, 79, at 10 a.m. on Saturday, January 22, 2022, at St. Edward Catholic Church, 175 Ambassador W. Lemelle Drive, with Rev. Canon, A. Gerard Jordan O. Praem., celebrant. Entombment will follow at St. Edward Catholic Church Mausoleum.
Visitation will be observed from 8 a.m. until time of service at Journet & Bolden Funeral Home, 711 S. Corinne Street. A Rosary will be prayed at 8:30 a.m.
All guests of the family are asked to adhere to CDC/local guidelines by wearing face masks and practicing social distancing.
A native and resident of New Iberia, Josie transitioned to eternal life at 10:24 a.m. on Wednesday January 12, 2022, at Ochsner Lafayette General Medical Center.
Josie was born on August 21, 1942. She accepted Christ into her life at a very young age and was a very devoted member of Saint Edward Catholic Church. She was a member of Knights of Peter Clavier Lady Auxiliary Court 63.
She worked many years at the Fruit of the Loom Mill, dabbled a bit with real estate and also worked for Iberia Parish School Board for 30+ years until her retirement. She fell in love with her soulmate, Mr. James Joseph Williams, many years ago and to this union three sons were born. James and Josie celebrated their 57th wedding anniversary on January 9, 2022.
She was a wife, mother, mother-in-law, grandmother, great-grandmother, sister, aunt and also a dear friend. She was a very kind, passionate and affectionate person. She loved shopping, cooking, dining out with friends and taking care of her family. She never met a stranger and with her great big smile she was always willing to help anyone in need whenever the opportunity would arise.
Josie leaves to cherish her fond memories her husband, James Williams; three sons, Quincy Williams, Quinn Williams and Jariet Williams (Yolanda); one brother, Joseph “JC” Mitchell (Marilyn); two grandchildren, Yontria Williams and Xavier Williams; and two great-grandchildren, Zaylen and Zuhri Williams, all of New Iberia; and a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
She joins in glory with her parents Joseph “LaLart” and Esther Jackson Mitchell; her brother James “Jimmy” Joseph Mitchell Sr.; her sister Anita Mitchell Lasalle; three sisters-in-law, Gloria Williams, Margarita Nixon and Victoria Williams Roman; and two brothers-in-law, Clement Williams and Edward “Douglas” Williams.
Condolences can be expressed to the family at www.journetandboldenfuneralhome.com.
Funeral arrangements are entrusted to Journet & Bolden Funeral Home, 711 S. Corinne Street, New Iberia, LA 70560, 337-369-3638.