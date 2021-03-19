Josie Lee Green White, 86, a lifelong resident of New Iberia and native of St. Landy Parish, passed away peacefully on Thursday, March 11, 2021, at 11:44 a. m. surrounded by loved ones at her residence.
Viewing and visitation will be observed on Saturday, March 20, 2021, from 7 a.m. until 9:30 a.m. at the Lighthouse Missionary Baptist Church, 321 Center Street, New Iberia, LA 70560.
All visitors are asked to adhere to the CDC/local regulations by wearing masks and practicing social distancing both at Lighthouse Missionary Baptist Church and St. Edwards Catholic Church.
A Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated at 10 a.m. at St. Edwards Catholic Church, 175 Ambassador W Lemell Drive, New Iberia, LA 70560. Burial will follow funeral services in the St. Edwards Catholic Church Cemetery.
Memories of Josie will forever remain in the hearts of her children Glen (Jackie) White, Warren (Henry) White, Paula (Van Ray) Davis, Dedreal Clay, Elizabeth Barlow and Dorothy White, all of New Iberia; brother Clarence Green of Baytown, Texas; sisters Dorothy Celestine and Audrey Castex, both of New Iberia and Rose (Willie Russell) Bridges of Fayetteville, North Carolina; fourteen grandchildren; thirty-two great-grandchildren; eight great-great grandchildren; godchildren Connie Savoy, Keith James and Latoya Savoy; and a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
Josie Lee was preceded in death by her husband, Paul Jones White; her parents, Clarence and Beatrice Pickens Green; three grandchildren, Paul Mack Barlow, Mack Paul Barlow and Monique Celestine White; a sister Helen James; a son-in-law Julius Clay; niece Lenora Norris; and godchildren Ronald James and Chris Broussard.
Active pallbearers will be TreVonta Barlow, Broderick Miller, Gateson Celestine, Tremel Castex, Phil White and Kenneth Castex.
Honorary pallbearers will be Glen White Sr., Warren White, Gregory White, Glen White Jr., Van Ray Davis, Clarence Green, Christian Druilhet, Diamond Eugene, Dedrick Eugene and Alfonso White.
Arrangement entrusted to Jones Funeral Home of Morgan City/Franklin/Jeanerette/Houma. Please visit www.jones-funeral-home.com to send condolences to family.
