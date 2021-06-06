A home-going celebration of life for Mrs. Josie J. Rodriguez, 75, the former Josie Joe, will be held at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, June 8, 2021, at Fletcher Funeral Home with Rev. Arthur Lee Alexander, officiating. Interment will be private.
A gathering of family and friends will be held at the funeral home on Tuesday, June 8, 2021, at 9 a.m. until the time of the service.
In compliance with infection control and prevention measures, masks are required for all attendees.
A native of Jeanerette and resident of New Iberia, she passed away at 7 a.m. on Wednesday, June 2, 2021, at New Iberia Manor South.
Josie worked as a maintenance engineer for the Iberia Parish Courthouse until her retirement. She enjoyed reading her bible and volunteering
She leaves to cherish her memory of four daughters Kim L. Fontenette (Floyd) and Debra Faye Foster (Ke-Ke), both of New Iberia, Trisha Lynn Edwards of Lafayette and Captain Latasha Joe (U.S. Army) of Belleville, Illinois; one son, David James Lewis of Abbeville; 17 grandchildren; 28 great grandchildren; and a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents; two sons, Reginald W. Lewis and Kenneth Lewis; two daughters, Myra Elizabeth Lewis and Pamela Lewis; her parents, Willie Joe Sr. and Levida Battle Joe; two brothers, Willie Joe Jr. and Leroy Joe Sr.; one sister, Gloria Mae Brown; and one great-grandchild, A’Blessin Lewis.
Condolences may be expressed at www.fletcherfuneralhomes.org.
Funeral arrangements are entrusted to Fletcher Funeral Home, 369-3341, 609 West Admiral Doyle Drive, New Iberia, LA 70560.