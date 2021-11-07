Josie Hanagriff Dykes, 82, of Franklin passed away on Saturday, October 30, 2021, in Orleans Parish. She was born in New Orleans on Friday, October 13, 1939, to Charles and Germaine Hanagriff.
Josie was a longtime resident of Centerville and lived in Franklin. She was a devoted Presbyterian, and was a member of Centerville Presbyterian Church. She enjoyed doing all kinds of needlework, traveling the world, gardening, shopping and dining out with friends and family. She was an avid reader/writer and recently completed writing a book of favorite family stories that we will all treasure. Josie was a member of many local clubs in Franklin, including St. Mary Landmarks Society, Krewe of Sucrose (mother of two Queen Sugars), The Franklin Garden Club, The Franklin Republican Women, The Franklin Fortnightly (she always picked an interesting book to share), and The Ladies of the Methodist Church where she helped with their annual rummage sale. She enjoyed sharing her talent as the Christmas Grinch at The Grevenburg Museum, the Franklin Library, and several classes at St. John’s Academy.
Josie was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Hugh V. Dykes, and her parents Charles William Hanagriff and Germaine Collins Hanagriff.
She is survived by three daughters and their families: Elizabeth (Ricky) Beter, Kimberly Bergeron, and Lynn (Bob) Dodds. Josie was devoted to five grandchildren: Germaine Collins Beter, Katie (Emery) Guidry, Molly (Bradley) Smith, Michael Hugh Monaghan and Rebecca Kathleen Dodds. She had one great-grandchild, Elijah Joseph Guidry. Josie leaves one sibling, Charles William Hanagriff Jr., (Josie) and two nephews, Charles William III (Tracy), a great niece, Kayla Ayers (Ricky), and Samuel Schwan (Emily), and a great nephew, Harry Shea.
Visitation will be Wednesday, November 10, 2021, at 9080 Highway 182 in The Centerville Presbyterian Church from 10 a.m. until noon, followed by a Presbyterian Funeral Service at noon. Afterwards Inurnment in Centerville Presbyterian Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers please donate to The Centerville Presbyterian Foundation, P.O. Box 9, Centerville, Louisiana 70522. Funds will be allocated for upkeep of the circa 1860 church building and cemetery.
