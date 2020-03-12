Captain Joshua Lee Francois, 28, a resident of Berwick and a native of Morgan City, passed away on Monday, March 2, 2020, at Ochsner St. Mary at 8:59 p.m.
Viewing will be observed on Friday, March 13, 2020, at the Berwick Civic Center, 300 Pattie Drive in Berwick, from 5 p.m. until 8 p.m. Visitation will resume on Saturday, March 14, 2020, from 10 a.m. until noon at the Sacred Heart of Jesus Roman Catholic Church in Morgan City.
A Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated at high noon with Father Henry serving as the celebrant.
Burial, with full firefighter rights, will follow mass services in the Morgan City Cemetery in Morgan City.
Memories of Joshua or “Josh,” as he was known to many, will forever remain in the hearts of his wife, Christy Francois; two children, Sophia Lovell and Elijah Francois, all of Berwick; his parents, Carliss Francois of Morgan City and Gary (Martha) Chaney Sr. of Houston; two sisters, Helen Francois of Morgan City and Shelita Francois of New Orleans; two brothers, Gary Chaney Jr. and Brandon Johnson both of Houston; his mother and father-in-law, Randall Jennings and Amanda L. Jennings; two sisters-in-law, Brandi (Evan Mabe) Jennings and Ashley Jennings (Chase) Gros; six nieces, six nephews, six aunts, four uncles; his Morgan City, Berwick, Bayou Vista and Patterson Fire Department co-workers; his Jones Funeral Home Family; and many dear cousins and friends.
Joshua was preceded in death by his maternal grandparents, Mary Francois and Levi Wilson; his paternal grandparents, Jake Jarmon Jr. and Rose Richardson; and an uncle Perry Wilson.
Jones Funeral Home of Franklin/Morgan City/Jeanerette/Houma in charge of the arrangements.
