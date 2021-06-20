Josh Lasserre

Josh Hungerford Lasserre left this world richer than he found it on Tuesday, May 25th, 2021, at age 52.
He was born May 18, 1969 in New Iberia. Growing up, he developed a talent he would cultivate for the rest of his life; Josh made friends easily.
Services will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday, June 26, at St. Peter Church, 108 East St. Peter St., New Iberia, followed by a procession to the reception at Bourbon Hall, 113 W. Main St., New Iberia.
His stylish aesthetic was formed early by out-of-town museum trips, mail-order Porsche catalogs and late-night episodes of Lifestyles of the Rich & Famous. Josh admittedly followed Robin Leach to an appreciation of the finer things that life had to offer.
Taking the scenic route through education, Josh attended USL in Lafayette, making friends and brothers in SAE before heading to Houston. There, working at Whole Foods Market, he met and married Kimberley Moe, his loving wife of 27 years.
In 1993 his love of art and architecture drew him and his new family to Chicago where he completed a Bachelor of Fine Arts, followed by a Master’s degree in Historic Preservation. Josh then began a facade restoration business with fellow graduates which gave him the opportunity to help restore the famous Water Tower in downtown Chicago.
Josh eventually accepted a position with the State of Louisiana’s Historic Preservation Department before settling in Austin in 2002, where he spearheaded historic preservation projects throughout the state. His love of new design, architecture and meeting new people finally won out and in 2012, he decided to thrive in the Austin real estate market.
Josh had more passions than even he could keep track of; photography, luxury cars, tube amps, speakers, larger speakers and fishing, but the most important was the passion you, as a new friend, shared with him. He got genuinely excited discussing whichever subject the person next to him broached. He wanted to learn all about it and the person who brought it up. His curiosity was as infectious as his joy. He was everyone’s favorite and made everyone feel as if they were his.
Josh Lasserre was preceded in death by his brother Ross M. Lasserre and is survived by his wife, Kim; his sons Mason and Cameron; his mother, JoAnn Hungerford and stepfather, Dean Dahse; his father, Rock H. Lasserre Jr. and stepmother, Marcelle Bienvenue.
In lieu of flowers, please donate to MD Anderson Cancer Hospital or Habitat for Humanity.