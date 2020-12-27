A religious service for Josephine Dunn will be held Monday, December 28, 2020, at noon at MK Dixon Funeral Home in Baldwin.
The family has requested that visitation be observed on Monday, December 28, 2020, from 10 a.m. until the commencement of the service at MK Dixon Funeral Home in Baldwin. Interment will follow at Mount Zion Baptist Church Cemetery in Petite Anse.
Beloved mother, sister, grandmother, aunt and friend, Ms. Josephine Dunn passed away on Tuesday, December 15, 2020, at Iberia Medical Center surrounded by her loving family at the age of 77. Josephine was born to the union of Bennie and Verdna Dunn Sr. in New Iberia. She was a lifelong resident of Rynella. Josephine was a dedicated member of the Mount Zion Baptist Church in Petite Anse and served as the church secretary, treasurer and senior choir member.
Josephine attended Jonas Henderson High School in New Iberia. She began working at an early age as a domestic worker and retired after more than thirty years of dedicated service.
She was known for her beautiful smile and welcoming personality. Josephine had a kind, loving spirit and always greeted you with a hug and a kiss. She was truly loved by everyone.
Josephine will be dearly missed by her loved ones. She is survived by one son, Jerry Dunn Sr. of Las Vegas, Nevada; one brother, Herman Dunn Sr. of New Iberia; grandchildren James (Angela) Dunn of Charleston, South Carolina, Jerry (Charmaine) Dunn Jr. of Germany, Jennifer (Carl) Littles of Las Vegas, Nevada, and Irene (Ray) Toloria of Japan; six great-grandchildren; and a host of nieces, nephews, family and friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Bennie and Verdna Dunn Sr.; one brother, Bennie Dunn Jr.; and two sisters, Mary Williams and Joyce Benjamin.
Active pallbearers will be members of the family.
Funeral services are under the direction of MK Dixon Funeral Home, 940-9253, 211 Main Street, Baldwin, LA 70514.