LYDIA — A Mass of Christian burial will be held at noon on Saturday, September 14, 2019, at St. Nicholas Catholic Church in Lydia for Joseph W. Collins, 77, who passed away on Tuesday, September 10, 2019.
Entombment will follow in the St. Nicholas Cemetery in Patoutville.
Rev. Randy Courville will be the celebrant. Carol Collins and Lexi Raggette will proclaim the readings. Gift bearers include Lauren Collins, Kirsten Collins Pursifull, Justin Raggette, Lexi Raggette, Avery Collins and Addyson Eddie.
A gathering of family and friends will be Saturday from 9 a.m. until 11 a.m. at Pellerin Funeral Home. A Rosary will be prayed at 10 a.m. on Saturday.
Mr. Collins was born on September 24, 1941, to the late Rivers and Lillian Boutte Collins and retired from Exxon, Garden City Plant, after 22 years of service. He loved music, camping, cooking and spending time with family and friends.
Survivors include his wife of 53 years, Mary Ethel Olivier Collins of Grand Marais; daughter Lesly Raggette and husband Jeffery of Manteca, California; sons Blane Collins and wife Carol of Praireville and Terrel Collins and wife Jessica of Youngsville; brother Russell Collins and wife Suzanne; sisters Thelma C. Olivier and husband Clifford, Theresa C. Rader and Edna Boutte and husband Richard Boutte Sr.; grandchildren Lauren Collins, Kirsten Collins Pursifull, Justin Raggette, Lexi Raggette and Avery Collins; and a great-grandchild, Addyson Eddie.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by brothers Robert Collins and Wilbert Collins.
Pallbearers will be Phillip Delahoussaye, Troy Olivier, Shane Rader, Chester Derouen, Steve Jeanminette and Elridge Little Jr.
