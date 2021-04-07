Joseph Viator

COTEAU — A Mass of Christian burial will be held for Joseph “Joe” Viator, 83, at 2 p.m. on Wednesday, April 7, 2021, at Our Lady of Prompt Succor Catholic Church with Fr. Keith Landry officiating. Interment will follow at Our Lady of Prompt Succor Mausoleum.
A gathering of family and friends will be held on Wednesday, April 7, 2021, at Evangeline Funeral Home from 9 a.m. until 1:30 p.m. The Men’s Rosary Group will pray a Rosary at 10 a.m.
Mr. Viator was a native of New Iberia and longtime resident of Coteau. He passed away on Sunday, April 4, 2021, at Pelican Pointe Nursing Home.
Mr. Viator was a loving husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather and brother. He was a diesel mechanic who started his career with Brady Engine for many years. He later opened his own business, JD Tractor Repair, where he worked alongside numerous cane farmers in Iberia Parish tending to their equipment for more than fifteen years. He loved the outdoors and working his beautiful and meticulous vegetable garden and enjoyed rabbit hunting and fishing.
He is survived by his two daughters, Jenny Carriere and husband Mark of Youngsville and Jacqueline “Jackie” Viator of Coteau; five grandchildren, Megan Duplantis, Jarren Carriere, Brock Carriere, Kennedi Duplantis and Jaden Carriere; six great-grandchildren Caine Ray, Olivia Carriere, Chloe Mathews, Camen Cariiere and Bowen Carriere; and two sisters, Joanne V. Sidwell of Coteau and Kim V. Broussard and husband, Corwin, of Lafayette.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Sally Landry Viator; parents, Dophie and Lillian Dugas Viator; grandson Rickey Louviere Jr.; great-grandson Conner Carriere; son-in-law Rickey Louviere Sr.; two brothers, Reggie Viator and Terry Viator; sister-in-law Nancy Viator; brother-in-law Norman Sidwell; niece Wendy Trahan; and two nephews Scott Moncla and Terry Pat Viator.
Pallbearers will be James Landry, Troy Landry, Travis Lancon, Caine Ray, Brad Moncla, Mark Carriere, Brock Carriere and Chris Viator.
Evangeline Funeral Home of New Iberia is in charge of the arrangements.