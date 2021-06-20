Joseph Touchet

A graveside service will be held for Mr. Joseph “Jay” C. Touchet, 89, on Tuesday, June 22, 2021, at 10 a.m., at Holy Family Mausoleum with Fr. Ed Degeyter officiating. Interment will follow at Holy Family Mausoleum.
Visitation will be held at David Funeral Home of New Iberia on Tuesday, June 22, 2021, from 8 a.m. until the time of service.
A native of Delcambre and resident of New Iberia, Mr. Touchet passed away on Friday, June 18, 2021, at his home surrounded by his loving family. Mr. Touchet was the superintendent of Gulfgate Construction for 43 years. After retiring, Mr. Touchet enjoyed raising cattle for 24 years. He adored his children and grandchildren and would do anything for his family. He was a loving husband of 69 years, father and grandfather, and he will be dearly missed by his family and friends.
He is survived by his daughter Jessica Segura and husband Kirk of New Iberia; son Ricky Touchet of New Iberia; grandchildren Meredith Clay and husband Tony, Kressant Landry, Chad Touchet and Jamie Touchet; 13 great-grandchildren; four great-great-grandchildren; and one sister, Cecile Poirrier and husband Avie “Coon.”
He was preceded in death by his wife, Mabel Dore Touchet; parents, Edwin and Regina Viator Touchet; and two sisters, Alta Mae Maturin and Barbara Ann Huval.
Honored to serve as pallbearers are Joseph Maturin, Chad Touchet, Tony Clay, Alec Clay, Kirk Segura and Jordan LeBlanc. Honorary pallbearer will be Felton Dore.
The family would like to thank Acadian Hospice for all their care and compassion.
Family and friends may sign the guest register book and/or send condolences at www.davidfuneralhome.org.
David Funeral Home of New Iberia, 1101 Trotter St., 369-6336, is in charge of arrangements.