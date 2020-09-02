Joseph Ray Lovell Jr.

Funeral services will be conducted for Mr. Joseph Lovell Jr., 68, on Friday, Sept. 4, 2020, at 2:30 p.m. at the David Funeral Home Chapel with Fr. Ed Degeyter officiating. Inurnment will be held at a later date.
Visitation will be held on Friday, Sept. 4, 2020, from 10 a.m. until the time of the service.
A native and lifelong resident of New Iberia, “Ray,” as he was affectionately known, passed away on Thursday, August 27, 2020, at his home. He enjoyed fishing, boating and fast classic cars. Ray loved his dogs and treated them like his kids. He enjoyed spending time with his family and spoiling his grandchildren. He was an easy-going man and enjoyed the simple things in life.
He is survived by his children, Katie Lovell and companion Justin Rollins of New Iberia, and Keenan Louviere of Baton Rouge; his grandchildren, Alexander Lance Graffeo, Lilith Zelda Rollins, Kamyrn Michael Louviere and Amelia Harper Louviere; siblings, Helen Christy and husband Jack of Carencro, Madeline Angelle and husband Larry Sr. of New Iberia, Vanessa and husband Todd, Mack Lovell and wife Dana of New Iberia, and Elaine Bourque of New Iberia; numerous nieces and nephews; and his two four-legged companions, Doby and Meeka.
He was preceded in death by his son, Lance Lovell; and parents Joseph Ray Lovell Sr. and Odell Theriot Lovell.
Honored to serve as pallbearers are Keenan Louviere, Alexander Graffeo, Mack Lovell, Cody Bourque, Zachary Bourque, Jimmy Degeyter, Gerald “JJ” Dupuis and Kirk Castille.
The family would like to thank Acadiana Home Care and Hospice of Acadiana for their care and compassion.
Family and friends may sign the guest register book and/or send condolences at www.davidfuneralhome.org
David Funeral Home of New Iberia, 1101 Trotter St. 369-6336 is in charge of arrangements.