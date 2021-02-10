Joseph Paul Girard, 84, of New Iberia passed away on Saturday, January 30, 2021, at his home with his children by his side.
A memorial visitation will be held at Our Lady of Perpetual Help Catholic Church at on Friday February 12, 2021, at 1:30 p.m. followed by memorial services at 2 p.m. with Fr. Dass officiating, with burial to follow at Memorial Park Cemetery.
Joseph was born January 11, 1937, to Olympe Dutil Gerard and Cleus Gerard. He was a kind, loving and humble man that enjoyed the simple life. Joe, as he was better known, was a devout Catholic and member of Our Lady of Perpetual Help Catholic Church. He was dedicated to serving the church as an usher for many years and always attended the 4 p.m. Mass on Saturday. Joe enjoyed being around people and would have coffee most morning with his buddies from church. He worked in the pest control business for several decades. Joe was a loving husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather, brother and friend. He will be truly and deeply missed by all those who knew and loved him.
Joseph is survived by his son Ron Girard; daughter Rhonda Girard Schultz (Jeffrey); sister Nola Girard Picard (Floyd); grandchildren Derrick Girard, Ryan Girard, Ashlee Girard, Brody Landry and Kaylee Schultz; and eight great-grandchildren.
Joseph was preceded in death by his loving wife, Martha Burrell Girard; mother, Olympe Dutil Gerard; father, Cleus Gerard; grandchild Joseph Girard; and niece and godchild Ursula Picard.
