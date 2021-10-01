Joseph Paul Collette was born on January 3, 1944, to Rosie Benfiglio Collette and Joseph Collette. He was a native of Franklin and a longtime resident of New Iberia, who passed away at the age of 77, on September 27, 2021, at Iberia Medical Center North Campus.
A veteran of the United States Army, Joseph honorably served from 1965 to 1967 as a mechanic. Following his time in the Army, he met the love of his life, Sarah Tabor, and on November 16, 1968 in St. Martinville they were married. They have spent nearly 53 years together and were a true model of what a marriage should be.
In addition to his beloved wife Sarah, he is survived by his three children, Tina Collette Hebert (Reid Hebert Sr.), Christopher Collette and Crystal Collette. He is “Joe Joe” to 10 grandchildren, Holly Laperouse (Cody), Reid Hebert Jr. (Ashlyn), Amber Collette, Blade Collette, Alyson Trahan, Matthew Trahan, Sarah Trahan, Autum Trahan, Ephraim Trahan and Benjamin Trahan; as well as eight great-grandchildren. He was also the best cat dad to Morris Jr. He is also survived by his sisters Fran Landry (Camille) and Carrie LeBlanc (Larry).
Joseph was preceded in death by his parents, Joseph Collette and Rosie Benfiglio Collette; three grandchildren Ryan Hebert and Eden and Ezra Trahan; and many wonderful friends.
Joseph was a devout Catholic who shared his faith and love for God with his family and friends. He retired from Cabot Corporation in 2001 having dedicated 32 years with the company. After retirement, he spent countless hours volunteering his time and talent at the vacuum cleaner shop. Joseph was a jack of all trades, but his favorite things to fiddle with were watches and clocks. He knew plenty about automobiles and made sure that his wife’s and kids’ vehicles were running well. He also enjoyed visiting with friends, fishing, shooting his 22 rifle and a good bottle of wine. He is loved and will be missed by many.
His celebration of life and going-home service will take place on Saturday, October 2, 2021, at St. Jules Catholic Church in Franklin during a noon Mass of Christian burial, with Father Peter Emusa officiating. Following the Mass, he will be laid to rest in the mausoleum in Franklin Cemetery. A gathering of family and friends will be held at the church from 8:30 a.m. until Mass time, with the Rosary being prayed at 10 a.m.
