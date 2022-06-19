Joseph Nolan Lewis, 75, a resident of Minot, North Dakota and native of Jeanerette, passed away peacefully on Sunday, June 5, 2022, in a Minot Hospital.
NORTH DAKOTA SERVICES—A viewing will be held from 3:30 p.m. until 5:30 p.m. on Saturday, June 11, 2022, at Thomas Family Funeral Home, 304 S Main Street Minot, North Dakota 58701.
LOUISIANA SERVICES—Visitation will be observed at 11 a.m. on Thursday, June 23, 2022, at the Our Lady of the Rosary Catholic Church, 11200 Old Jeanerette Road, Jeanerette, LA, until tributes and expressions beginning at 11:15 a.m. A Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated at noon with Father Francis Damoah, SVD serving as the celebrant. Burial will follow funeral services in the Our Lady of the Rosary Church Cemetery.
Joseph was born on October 10, 1946, in Lafayette to Nolan and Martha (Bradley) Lewis and was raised and educated in Jeanerette. He began his professional career and was employed at Bank’s Electric for many years.
Joseph was a member of the Our Lady of the Rosary Catholic Church in Jeanerette and especially enjoyed playing cards.
Memories of Joseph Nolan Lewis will forever remain in the hearts of his siblings Martha (John) Roberts and Michael Jean Louis all of Minot, North Dakota, Barbara Banks, Donald JohnLouis, Craig JeanLouis, Anthony JohnLouis, Patrick JeanLouis and Sylvester JohnLouis; and a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and dear friends.
Joseph was preceded in death by his parents Nolan and Martha Bradley Lewis; and a brother Bloomer Lee JohnLouis.