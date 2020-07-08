Joseph Nolan Baudoin Jr.

DELCAMBRE — A native of Frankfurt, Germany, and longtime resident of Iberia Parish, Joseph Nolan “Joey” Baudoin Jr., age 64, passed away at his home on Thursday, June 18, 2020.
A Memorial Service celebrating Mr. Baudoin’s life will be held at 3 p.m. on Wednesday, July 8, 2020, at Our Lady of the Lake Catholic Church in Delcambre. Fr. Buddy Breaux will officiate.
Interment will follow at a later date.
Born on February 17, 1956, to the late Joseph Baudoin Sr. and Helen Valls Baudoin. Joseph was one of three children. Joseph, better known as Joey to friends and family, proudly served his country in the United States Armed Forces. Joey spent three years on active duty and three more in the reserve. He was honorably discharged. Joey was a lover of the outdoors and enjoyed fishing, playing pool and eating at cookouts. He will be missed by all those who knew and loved him.
He is survived by his children Corey J. Baudoin and wife, Janessa, of Loreauville, Kimberly B. Rogers of New Iberia and Casey N. Baudoin of New Iberia; girlfriend Theresa J. Leiva of Erath; sisters Patrice Rose of New Iberia and Judy Vaughan and husband, Danny, of Salem; and grandchildren Michael, Aiden, Iris, Brianna, Keeley and Caiden.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Joseph Baudoin Sr. and Helen Valls Baudoin.
To view the online obituary and sign the guest register, please visit www.evangelinefuneralhome.com.
Evangeline Funeral Homes, Inc. of New Iberia is in charge of the arrangements.