A Home-going service will be held for Mr. Joseph “Bobby” Louis Epperson, 83, at 11:00 A.M. Friday, July 24, 2020, at Fletcher Funeral Home with Rev. Arthur Lee Alexander, officiating.
He will await the resurrection at Louisiana National Cemetery in Zachary.
A gathering of family and friends will be held on Friday at the funeral home at 9 a.m. until the time of the service.
A native of Pittsylvania County, Virginia, and resident of New Iberia, he passed at 8:50 p.m. on Monday, July 20, 2020, at his residence.
He leaves to cherish his memory, his wife, Ernestine “Tina” Burton- Epperson of New Iberia; two nieces, Jinaki Jabari Bryant (Marion Bryant) and Jacqueline Pinchback McClean (Charles Francis); two step-sons, Charles Eric Burton (Yvette Duhon Burton) of Rayne and Lynden James Burton (Falana Harmon) of Lafayette; six step-grandchildren, India Burton, Lynden James Burton II, Sophia Burton, Landon Burton, Layla Louise Burton and Alex Duhon; and a host of great-nieces, great-nephews, other relatives and friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Banks Epperson Sr. and Katie Claiborne Epperson; three brothers, Frank Epperson, Claude Epperson and Banks Epperson Jr.; two sisters, Mozzell Pinchback and Dorothy Critchow; a nephew, Donald Pinchback; and a nephew/best friend, Franklin Pinchback.
Active Pallbearers will be Charles Eric Burton, Lynden James Burton Sr., Lynden James Burton II, Landon Burton, Alex Duhon, Reginald Rideaux and Wendell Harris.
Heartfelt thanks to the nurses and the CNA’s at Grace Hospice for their excellent care of our loved one.
For the safety and well-being of all, attendees are asked to adhere to the CDC/local regulations by practicing 6 feet social distancing and masks are required to be worn.
