Private services will be held at a later date for Joseph Lamar Dean, 70, who passed away on Saturday, December 14, 2019, at his New Iberia home.
Entombment will be at Holy Family Cemetery.
A longtime resident of New Iberia, Joseph Lamar Dean was born in New Orleans, on April 3, 1949. He loved working on small engines, fishing, cooking and spending time with his grandchildren. He will be deeply missed.
Mr. Dean is survived by daughters Nichole Myers, Michelle Myers and Crystal Myers; a niece who was like a daughter Jennifer Badeaux Broussard; sons Elton Joseph Myers and fianceé, Celeste Borton, Sidney Myers, Larry Trahan Sr. and Ramsey Rivers; grandchildren Larry Trahan Jr., Marcus Trahan, Kayson Owens, Madalyn Rivers, Brianna Bourque, Skyla Gibson, Andrew Grisaffi, Chad Schexneider, Gage Anderson, Micheal Myers, Paige Myers, Zayden Myers, Nicholas Orlando, Wyatt Myers and Sydnee Estelle; and six great-grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his wife of 28 years, Barbara Landry; twin sisters, Zell and Nell Dean; twin brothers, Ronald and Donald Dean; and his parents.
You may sign the online guestbook at www.PellerinFuneralHome.com.
Pellerin Funeral Home, 502 Jefferson Terrace Blvd., New Iberia, LA 70560, 365-3331, is in charge of arrangements.