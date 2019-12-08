Joseph Labit

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 2 p.m. on Wednesday, December 11, 2019, at
St. Marcellus Catholic Church in Rynella for Joseph Floyd Labit, 75, who passed away on Thursday, December 5, 2019, at his home.
A gathering of family and friends will be Wednesday from 8 a.m. until 1 p.m. at Pellerin Funeral Home in New Iberia.
A rosary will be prayed at 11 a.m. on Wednesday.
Fr. Bam Nguyen will be the Celebrant. Interment will follow in the Broussard Cemetery.
Joseph was born in New Iberia to the late Elus and Odette LeBlanc Labit. He was a beloved husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather, and brother. He proudly served our country in the Army National Guard. Joseph will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved him.
He is survived by his sons, Jeremy Labit and wife Trisha of Breaux Bridge, Lester “Buddy” Bergeron Jr. of Conroe, Texas, and Corey Bergeron and wife Kelly of Leonville; daughters Tammy Bergeron Gonsuron and husband Richard of Conroe, Texas, and Christy Bergeron LeBlanc and husband Al of Conroe, Texas; grandchildren Jeremy Jones Jr., Nicole Sullivan Dartez, Justin Sullivan, Christopher Gonsuron, Cord and Cali LeBlanc, Cortney, Cayden, Coby, and Chase Bergeron, and Morgan, Peyton and Riley Trahan; great-grandchildren, Gavin, Kannon and Boston Dartez, Sandra Gonsuron, Corrine LeBlanc, Alexandria Allen, and Harper Sullivan; brothers, Renice Labit and wife Anna, and Raymond Labit and wife Harriett; sisters, Elsie Smith and husband Joe, Cynthia Labit, Ruth Hebert and husband Neil, and Velma Laviolette.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Lorraine Labit; son, Teddy Joseph Bergeron; father, Elus Labit; mother, Odette LeBlanc Labit; sister, Barbara Begnaud; and brother, Kim Labit.
