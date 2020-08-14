Joseph Junius “Put” Williams

Memorial services will be conducted for Joseph “Put” Williams, 69, at 10 a.m. on Saturday, August 15, 2020 at Journet and Bolden Funeral Home, located at 711 S. Corinne Street in New Iberia with the Rev. Terry L. Gray, officiating. Interment will be private. All guests of the family are asked to adhere to the CDC and local guidelines by wearing face masks and practicing social distancing.
Visitation will be observed from 9 a.m. until time of service.
A native and resident of New Iberia, “Put,” as he was affectionately known, departed this life at 12:30 p.m. on Wednesday, August 5, 2020, at Lafayette General Medical Center.
He leaves to cherish fond memories of his life: his mother, Rosa “Rose” Williams of New Iberia; three sisters, Brenda Lopez, Phyllis Jones, and Gwendolyn Green, all of New Iberia; his close and special friend, Mable Smith, of New Iberia; his friend who he treated like his grandson, Jaylon Thomas, who was very helpful in his time of need; and a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
He was preceded in death by his father, Joseph Adam Williams; and his brother, Leon “Ponkin” Davis.
