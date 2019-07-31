LAFAYETTE — Funeral services for Joseph J. Champagne Jr., 77, will be at 3 p.m. on Thursday, August 1, 2019, in David Funeral Home of Lafayette with Deacon Wynard Boutte officiating.
Interment will follow in St. Anne Mausoleum in Youngsville.
Visitation will be in David Funeral Home of Lafayette on Thursday, August 1, 2019, from 9 a.m. until service time with recitation of the Rosary at 11 a.m.
Joseph, a native of New Iberia and a resident of Youngsville, passed away Tuesday, July 30, 2019, at Landmark of Acadiana. He loved visiting the casino and dancing to French music.
He is survived by his children, Kevin Sonnier and wife Phyllis Carla Ballew and husband Peter, Delta Gerard, Garrett Sonnier, Corwyn Sonnier and Donalyn Vallot; his sisters Ella Darby, Gloria Trahan, Irene Forrestier and Yvonne Daquila; two brothers, Robert Broussard and Willis Broussard; 14 grandchildren and 12 great-grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his wife of 37 years, Maudrey H. Champagne; his parents, Joseph J. Champagne Sr. and Delta Morales; two sons, Kenneth Gerard and Randall Sonnier; a great-grandson, Carter Gerard; and a son-in-law, Chris Vallot.
Serving as his Pallbearers will be Jacob Ballew, Zachary Ballew, Ronnie Sonnier, Landon Sonnier, Lance Sonnier and Cole Sonnier.
Telesphone “Joe” Champagne will serve as an Honorary Pallbearer.
Condolences may be shared with the family at www.davidfuneralhome.org.
David Funeral Home of Lafayette is in charge of arrangements, 316 Youngsville Hwy., Lafayette, LA 70508, 837-9887.