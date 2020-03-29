Joseph George

FREETOWN — A private service will be held for the immediate family of Mr. Joseph “Boot” 87, at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, March, 31, 2020, at Mount Olive Baptist Church No. 1 with Rev. Lester Simon Jr., Pastor, officiating.
He will await the resurrection in Mount Olive Baptist Church No. 1 Cemetery in Freetown.
A resident of Cade, he departed this Earthly Life on Thursday, March 26, 2020, at 5:11 p.m. at Our Lady of Lourdes Regional Medical Center.
He accepted Christ as his Savior and was a member of Mt. Olive Baptist Church No. 1.
He leaves to cherish his fond memory, his loving wife of 31 years, Hazel Allen George of Cade; four daughters, Angela Allen of Cade, Natalie Zeno (Byron) of Midland, Texas, Lorena Etienne (Roy) and Brenda Johnson (Eldridge) of New Iberia; three sons, Anatole George (Karen) of Lake Charles, Reggie Allen Sr. and Wayne Allen (Sarah) of Cade; three sisters, Elnora Carrier (John), Stella George both of New Iberia and Enola Harrison of Lafayette; grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
He was preceded in death by two sons, Edward George and Matthew George; parents, Feregus George and Ella Brooks George; two sisters, Dorothy George Jeanlouis and Eleanor George Williams; and one brother, Preston George.
Active Pallbearers will be Wayne Allen, Reggie Allen Sr., Anatole George, Steve Carrier, Carol George and Terry Harrison.
Honorary Pallbearers will be Gannon Carrier, Kenery Tauriac, Roy Etienne, Brandon Batiste, Damien Celestine and John George.
Condolences may be expressed at www.fletcherfuneralhomes.org.
Funeral arrangements are entrusted to Fletcher Funeral Home , 369-3341, 609 West Admiral Doyle Drive, New Iberia, LA 70560.