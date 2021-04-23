ERATH — Funeral services will be held Saturday, April 24, 2021, at 11 a.m. in Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church for Joseph Enole Romero, who passed away Tuesday, April 20, 2021, at Abbeville General Hospital. Father Don Bernard will be officiating.
Visitation will be held Saturday, April 24, 2021, from 9 a.m. until time of services. Burial will follow in Our Lady of the Lake Catholic Cemetery in Delcambre.
Enole was a native of Coteau and a resident of Erath. He worked for Riviana Food for 30 years. He enjoyed taking care of his farm animals, dancing and listening to French music and he could been seen almost daily having his cup of coffee at Park Restaurant. He was a very strong believer in God and faithful to his attendance in church.
Survivors include one brother Eno Romero of Erath and several nieces and nephews.
Enole was preceded in death by his parents, Estavol and Eva Segura Romero and his siblings Edward Romero, Ulysse Romero, Ellis Romero, Lilly Viator, Elize Gary, Adite Romero and Solonge Romero.
Serving as pallbearers will be Timmy Romero, Jaret Marceau, Ryan Marceau, T.J. Lacoste, Steen Romero and Kerry Lacoste.
Condolences may be sent to the Romero family at www.davidfuneralhome.org.
In order to help keep the community safe we will honor the July 13, 2020 Louisiana Mandates. All families and their guests are required to wear a face covering while at the funeral home. Thank you for your understanding during this unprecedented time.
