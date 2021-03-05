A home-going celebration of life will be held for Mr. Joseph Ed Johnlouis, 36, at 11 a.m. Saturday, March 6, 2021, at Mt. Calvary Baptist Church with Pastor Mark Lewis officiating. He will await the resurrection in Hope Cemetery in Jeanerette.
A gathering of family and friends will be held at the church on Saturday from 9 a.m. until the time of the service.
Due to COVID-19, masks and social distancing are required for all attendees at the church and cemetery.
A resident of New Iberia, he passed away on Saturday, February 20, 2021, at Ochsner Lafayette General Medical Center.
“Head” as he was known by many, was a 2012 graduate of Cornerstone University.
He leaves to cherish his memory one daughter, Heaven Johari Johnlouis of Baytown, Texas; unborn child Johara Elton Johnlouis; father, Joseph Boloney of New Iberia; mother, Irene Johnlouis (John Harris III) of New Iberia; two sisters, Tina Jeanlouis of New Iberia and Toshiba Vallain of Lafayette; two brothers, Alfonzo Johnlouis and Elton Johnlouis; two great-nieces; and a host of loving nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.
He was preceded in death by his daughter Sevynn Joe’nae Johnlouis; father, John Harris III; maternal grandparents, Harry Johnlouis Sr. and Irene Green Jeanlouis; paternal grandparents, Rev. John Harris Sr. and Marion Harris; grandfather, Edmond Boloney; and grandmothers, Melba Simpson and Jeanetta Johnlouis.
Active pallbearers will be Marquise Colbert, Willie Johnlouis, Donovan Segura, DraShon Lockett, Jacobi Johnlouis and Alaric Jones.
Honorary pallbearers will be Quent Guy, Charles Johnlewis, Robert Jeanlewis, Troy Johnlouis, Harry Johnlouis, Jarvis Jeanlouis, Christopher Johnlewis, Andre Jeanlewis, Derrick Lee Jeanlouis, Corey Baloney, Kentrell Baloney, Adonis Brooks Sr. and Shaun Johnlouis Sr.
Condolences may be expresses at www.fletcherfuneralhomes.org.
Funeral arrangements are entrusted to Fletcher Funeral Home, 609 West Admiral Drive, New Iberia, LA 70560.