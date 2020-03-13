Joseph E. Willis

LOREAUVILLE — A Mass of Christian burial will be held for Mr. Joseph Elton Willis, 85, at noon on Saturday, March 14, 2020, at Our Lady of Victory Catholic Church. Fr. Paul Onuegbe will be the celebrant and Deacon Roland Jeanlouis, co-celebrant.
Entombment will follow in All Saints Cemetery Mausoleum in Loreauville.
A gathering of family and friends will be held on Saturday at Fletcher Funeral Home at 7 a.m. until 11:15 a.m. with a Rosary to be recited at 9 a.m.
A native of Loreauville and resident of River Ridge, he passed at 11:55 p.m. on Sunday, March 8, 2020, at his residence.
He was a former member of Our Lady of Victory Catholic Church in Loreauville and was attending Our Lady of Perpetual Help Catholic Church in River Ridge.
He leaves to cherish his memory, two sons, Terry Willis of Loreauville and Michael Willis (Valerie) of Washington, DC; three daughters, Sheila W. Julien (Roy), Patsy W. Nora both of Loreauville and Aumani M. Phillips of New Orleans; two stepsons, Harold Ridgely Jr. and Kerry Ridgely of River Ridge; two step-daughters, Darlene Harris and Melody Jones of River Ridge; seventeen grandchildren, twelve great-grandchildren, five great-great-grandchildren, godchildren and a host of other relatives and friends.
He was preceded in death by his wives, Lillie Mae Wiltz and Dora Small; his parents, Mr. Eddie Willis and Mrs. Velma R. Willis; one son, Andre Eddie Willis; and three grandchildren, Terry Willis Jr., Shawnathan Nora and Brittany Willis.
Active Pallbearers will be Chris Willis, Shajuan Nora, Nicholas Julien, Derrick Collins, Spencer Anthony and Henry Nora Jr.
Honorary Pallbearers will be Jesse Gloud, Clyde Ernest, Leon Nelson, Roy Julien, Nolan Antoine, Patrick Willis, Maxine Bryant, Kerry Ridgely, Garnell Anthony, Mary Collins, Dolores Thomas and Pharell Nora.
Condolences may be expressed at www.fletcherfuneralhomes.org.
Funeral arrangements are entrusted to Fletcher Funeral Home, 369-3341, 609 West Admiral Doyle Drive, New Iberia, LA 70560.