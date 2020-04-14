A Private Graveside Service was be held for Mr. Joseph Dudley Vital, 88, on Monday, April 13, 2020, in the Mausoleum of Holy Family Cemetery.
Joseph Dudley Vital was born on October 22, 1931, to Mr. Nicholas Vital and Mrs. Beatrice Polk Vital. He was called to is Heavenly Home on Holy Thursday, April 9, 2020.
Dudley was a lifelong member of the Roman Catholic Faith at Our Lady of Perpetual Catholic Church. Throughout his life, he was an Independent Contractor with cement and finishers. He was a family man who enjoyed dancing and was a man of much character.
He was united in Holy Matrimony to Mrs. Mary Joyce Bastian on August 4, 1954, and this union was blessed with four children: Mary Denise Vital, Joseph Douglas Vital, Michael Elliot Vital and the late Janet Faye Vital.
He leaves to cherish his memory, one daughter, Marie Denise Mitchell of New Iberia; two sons, Joseph Douglas Vital (Denise) of Oakland, and Michael Elliot Vital (Adeline) of New Iberia; one brother, Amos Vital of Houston; one brother-in-law, Milton Broussard; six grandchildren, Johnathan Mitchell, Brian Mitchell, Tonya Vital, Derrick Mitchell, Bryce T. Vital and Nicholas Vital; twelve great-grandchildren, Sierra Mitchell, Bryan Mitchell, Taylor Mitchell, Shania Mitchell, Aaliyah Mitchell, Devynn Mitchell, Jace Mitchell, Jared Mitchell, Paige Jean-Batiste, Zaidya Vital, Ty’Ana Vital and Zuri Mitchell; four great-great grandchildren, Skye Mitchell, Zyan Mitchell, Taylei Phillips, Tylar Phillips; and a host nieces, nephews, god-children, relatives and friends.
He was preceded in death by his wife of 63 years, Mary Joyce Bastain Vital; his parents, Nicholas Vital and Beatrice Polk Vital; one daughter, Janet Faye Vital; four sisters, Louise Lewis (John), Margaret Chenier (Clifton), Mathilda Fontenette (Clarence) and Ruby Nell Louis (Moise) of Port Arthur, Texas; one brother, Louis “Deek’ Vital (Audrey); one-great-grandson, Carlin Ayce Mitchell; one brother-in-law, Leroy Bastain (Helen); two sisters-in-law, Marie Edna Bastain Broussard (Milton) and Ella Louise Bastain.
God Bless the Family
Condolences may be expressed at www.fletcherfuneralhomes.org
Funeral arrangements were entrusted to Fletcher Funeral Home, 369-3341, 609 West Admiral Doyle Drive, New Iberia, LA 70560.