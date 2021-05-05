A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. on Thursday, May 6, 2021, at Pellerin Funeral Home in New Iberia for Joseph “Joey” David Breaux, 64, who passed away on Tuesday, May 4, 2021, at Hospice of Baton Rouge - Butterfly Wing. Rev. Ed Degeyter will officiate. Entombment will follow at Nativity of Our Lady Cemetery in New Iberia.
The family requests that visiting hours be observed at the funeral home from 8:30 a.m. until 11 a.m. on Thursday. A Rosary, led by the Nativity Rosary Group, will be prayed at 10 a.m. on Thursday.
A resident of Baton Rouge, Joseph David Breaux was born in New Iberia on February 8, 1957, and was a graduate of Catholic High School in New Iberia.
Joey is survived by a daughter, Reg Elizabeth Breaux Carlos (Chad) of Bend, Oregon; a grandson, Silas Carlos of Bend, Oregon; three siblings, Kathleen Breaux Byrom (John) of New Iberia, Ernest P. Breaux Jr. (Lillian) of New Iberia and Linda Breaux Veazey of Lafayette; and numerous nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Ernest P. Breaux Sr. and Theonie Ozenne Breaux; and a brother Tommy James Breaux.
Pellerin Funeral Home, 502 Jefferson Terrace Blvd., New Iberia, LA 70560, 365-3331, is in charge of the arrangements.