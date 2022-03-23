Joseph Clovis Breaux III
Funeral services will be held for Joseph Clovis “J.C.” Breaux III, 91, at 2 p.m. on Friday, March 25, 2022, at the David Funeral Home Chapel, with Deacon Durk Viator officiating. Interment will follow at Holy Family Cemetery.
Visitation will be held from 10 a.m. until the time of the service at David Funeral Home of New Iberia on Friday, March 25, 2022. A Rosary will be led by the Men’s Rosary Group at 11 a.m. on Friday at the funeral home.
A native and lifelong resident of New Iberia, Mr. Breaux passed away on Saturday, March 19, 2022, at Consolata Nursing Home.
J.C., as he was affectionately known, graduated in 1946 as salutatorian of NIHS (New Iberia High School, now the location of School Days Apartments). He was a member of the Key Club and received two academic scholarships, one for salutatorian and the other for winning first place in district rally for bookkeeping.
Enlisting at the age of 18 under the Selective Service Act of 1948, Mr. Breaux proudly served his country in the Army for seven years, receiving an honorable discharge with the rank of sergeant.
J.C. received an accounting degree, but being an “outdoors” person, decided not to pursue the profession of certified public accountant because it would have required too much confinement indoors.
Beyond his most proud titles of faithful husband and devoted father, J.C. was known for being persistent and a hard worker. From the age of eight he secured a job in a grocery store and always had a job throughout his life. He managed the A&P Supermarket on Indest Street alongside his 34 employees. In 1992, J.C. became a real estate broker for Century 21. During his fourteen years in the real estate industry, he purchased, leased, sold and managed over 50 properties of his own, in addition to listing and selling the properties of others as a licensed broker, earning the title of “Million Dollar Producer” every year during all of his real estate career.
J.C. was a faithful and devout Catholic. For twelve years, he and his spouse Lucille chaired the money counting teams at St. Marcellus Catholic Church on a volunteer basis. In later years, he and Lucille were practicing Catholics at Nativity of Our Lady Catholic Church where they routinely attended 7 a.m. Sunday services until COVID and declining mobility made attendance impossible.
In his free time, J.C.’s hobbies included taking several camping vacations every year with his wife and children throughout the United States and Canada, visiting most of the U.S. National Parks. As an avid outdoorsman and camper for over 50 years, almost all vacations were in campers. He was also an avid duck hunter, bass fisherman and enjoyed hiking the many mountain trails in the Colorado Rocky Mountains and Tennessee Smokey Mountains, some at altitudes in excess of 12,000 feet.
He is survived by his wife of 72 years, Lucille Albert Breaux; children Kenneth P. Breaux (Crescent Crown Distributing) and wife Kristi, Karen Breaux Faucheaux (part owner of Holiday Sporting Goods/HSG Lettering and retired Iberia Parish school bus driver) and husband Danny and Kreig A. Breaux (partner of Landry, Watkins, Repaske & Breaux) and wife Tiffany; grandchildren Shane Faucheaux, Erin Henry, Amy Courrege, Stephanie Hartman, Jenny Reed, Sean Faucheaux, Joseph “Joey” Breaux V, Kelly Breaux, Alexander Breaux and Samuel Breaux; and thirteen great-grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his parents J.C. Breaux Jr. and Camille Lasseigne Breaux; son J.C. Breaux IV; sisters Lucy Breaux Bayard and Florella Breaux Dartez; and brother James A. “Jim” Breaux.
Honored to serve as pallbearers are Shane Faucheaux, Sean Faucheaux, Joseph “Joey” Breaux V, Alexander Breaux, Samuel Breaux and Connor Henry.
Family and friends may sign the guest register book and/or send condolences at www.davidfuneralhome.org.
David Funeral Home of New Iberia, 1101 Trotter St., 337-369-6336, is in charge of the arrangements.