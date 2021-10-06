JEANERETTE — A Mass of Christian burial will be held for Joseph Clifford Olivier, 87, on Saturday, October 9, 2021, at noon at St. Nicholas Catholic Church in Lydia, with Father Randy Courville officiating. Entombment will follow at St. Nicholas Cemetery in Patoutville.
The family requests that visiting hours be observed at the funeral home from 8 a.m. until 11 a.m. on Saturday. A Rosary will be prayed at 10 a.m. on Saturday.
Joseph Clifford Olivier was born on August 4, 1934, to Rene Victor Olivier and Alidia D. Olivier of Grand Marais. He passed away on October 1, 2021, at his residence with his family by his side.
Joseph, better known as Clifford, was a parishioner of St. Nicholas Catholic Church and a member of the Holy Name Society. He ended his school years early to help his father. At a young age he moved to Rochester, New York, where he worked for Kodak and a bakery for a short while. He then moved back to Louisiana and shortly after he began his 40 year career with Morton Salt in Weeks Island. Clifford was a member of the social club called Gay Couples meaning “happy couples.” He loved going to the casino, playing cards, going to zydeco dances and planting gardens. His favorite holiday was Mardi Gras. Above all else his family was his pride and joy.
Clifford leaves to cherish his beautiful, loving and caring wife, Thelma Collins-Olivier; his four daughters, Angela Olivier-Broussard (husband Herman), Myra Olivier, Lenora Olivier-Kuykendall (husband André) and Greta Olivier-Frilot (husband Kirmet); five grandchildren whom he loved so very much, Casey Broussard, Zachary Frilot, Jalyn Kuykendall, Amber Kuykendall and Kaily Kuykendall; two brothers, Ronald Olivier and Paul Rene Olivier; two godchildren, Benward Olivier and Youlicea Olivier Williams; and a host of nieces, nephews, relatives, and friends
Clifford is preceded in death by his paternal and maternal grandparents; his parents, Rene Victor Olivier and Alidia D. Olivier; and one brother, Peter Hilton Olivier.