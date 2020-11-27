LOREAUVILLE — A graveside service will be held for Mr. Joseph Celestine, 63, at noon Saturday, November 28, 2020, at All Saints Cemetery, 9502 Harold Landry Road, New Iberia, LA 70563, (Loreauville community). Pastor David Jones will officiate. Entombment will follow in All Saints Cemetery Mausoleum.
In compliance to the Louisiana pandemic mandate, masks and social distancing are required for all attendees.
A resident of St. Martinville, he passed away at 3:37 a.m. on Monday, November 23, 2020, at Our Lady of Lourdes Regional Medical Center in Lafayette.
Joseph, a devout Catholic, was a member of Our Lady of Victory Catholic Church in Loreauville.
He leaves to cherish his memory, his wife, Leola B. Celestine of Loreauville; one son, Paul Broussard (Carolyn) of St. Martinville; one daughter, Keisha Sacks of Stafford, Virginia; four sisters, Delores Sylvester of Broussard, Carolyn Celestine (Clay), Marilyn Broussard (Anthony) and Katherine Press (Clyde), all of Cade; one brother, Lester Celestine Sr. (Mary) of Cade; seven grandchildren Peyton, Paige and Devin of St. Martinville and Kiyana, Briana, Jayden and Aniyah of Stafford, Virginia; one great-grandchild, Diorr; and a host of nieces, nephews, relatives, church family and friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Felton Celestine and Florence Matthews Celestine and his brother Leon Celestine.
Active pallbearers will be Joseph M. Broussard Sr., Junius Simon Jr., Edward Hill Jr., Lester Celestine Jr., Damien Celestine and Spidel Kately.
Honorary pallbearers will be Chad Pradia, Paul V. Broussard, Paul D. Broussard, Gerald Faulk, John Broussard Sr., Lester Celestine Sr., Anthony Broussard and Clyde Press.
