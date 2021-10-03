Joseph C. Olivier Oct 3, 2021 7 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Stay Informed. Subscribe For Only $1.99 Per Week Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Please consider making a financial contribution to support local journalism. JEANERETTE — Funeral services are pending for Joseph Clifford Olivier, 87, who died on Friday, October 1, 2021.Pellerin Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements. To plant a tree in memory of Joseph Olivier as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Load comments iberiaparishservices.com iberiaparishjobs.com