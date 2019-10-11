A Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated at 10 a.m. on Saturday, October 12, 2019, at Sacred Heart of Jesus Catholic Church in New Iberia for Joseph C. LeJeune, 85, who passed away on Wednesday, October 9, 2019, in New Iberia.
Interment will follow in the Holy Family Cemetery, with Military Honors by the Iberia Honor Guard.
Rev. Keith Landry will be the celebrant.
A gathering of family and friends will be Saturday from 7:30 a.m. until 9:30 a.m. at Pellerin Funeral Home.
Mr. LeJeune was born in Egan on October 21, 1933, to the late Clement and Alice Trumps LeJeune and was a longtime resident of New Iberia. He proudly served our country in the U.S. Air Force and was the founder of LeJeune Floors. He enjoyed working, fishing, playing cards and dancing with his sweetheart, Shirley Hebert LeJeune.
Survivors include his sons Tim LeJeune and wife Bridget of New Iberia, Jason LeJeune and wife Lana of New Iberia, Kevin LeJeune of New Iberia, Mark Mestayer and wife Jennie of New Iberia and Kent Mestayer and partner Christopher Wren of Denver, Colorado; daughters Sheryl LeJeune of New Iberia and Dianne Mestayer of New Iberia; brother Lee LeJeune and wife Audra of Opelousas; 13 grandchildren; and numerous great grandchildren.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife of 35 years, Shirley LeJeune; daughter Colleen Carr; sisters Orelia Spell, Bertha Menard and Pearl LeBlanc; and brothers Benjamin LeJeune and C.J. Lejeune.
Pallbearers will be Tim LeJeune, Jason LeJeune, Jarod Viator, Evan LeJeune, Natalie Vaughn, Bridget LeJeune and Jalan LeJeune.
Honorary Pallbearers include grandchildren and great grandchildren.
