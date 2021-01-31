With great sadness, we wish to inform you of the passing of our beloved husband, “Poppy” and uncle Joseph B. “J.B.” LeRay Jr., 74, who lost his extraordinary eight month battle with esophageal cancer on January 25, 2021.
Born in Baton Rouge to J.B. Sr. and Verdi LeRay, he moved to Pasadena, Texas, in 1954, where he completed his formal education, then joined the U.S. Navy in 1967, with the unique honor of being sworn in by his father. After deployment to Vietnam, he returned to Pasadena ultimately marrying the former Yvonne Stroud in 1969. They then moved to New Iberia in August 1972, planting their roots.
A true entrepreneur, he and Yvonne owned and operated several businesses, the last of which were the Clean Scene Washateria and the Cool Scene, retiring in 2013.
When his children were growing up, he was very involved in coaching and volunteering at various sporting events, especially baseball. An avid outdoorsman, he enjoyed fishing and deer hunting.
J.B. is survived by his wife of 52 years, Yvonne; his three children, Tiffany (Ryan) Romero, JoB (Charlie) LeRay and Casye LeRay; five grandchildren, Payten and Cooper Romero and Roux, Lochie and Finn LeRay; his sisters, Juliet Christa, Linda O’Nave and Debi Crawford; his sister-in-law Diane Stroud; seven nieces and nephews; numerous “greats;” and his cousin/best friend Milford Johnson.
He is proceeded in death by his parents, J.B. Sr. and Verdi LeRay; and his in-laws Rocky and Doris Stroud.
A celebration of his life and humorous personality will be held at a later date, with his final resting place in Arlington National Cemetery, Washington, D.C, where he will join his father-in-law and fellow veterans.