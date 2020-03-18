Joseph A. Duplantis

Joseph A. “AJ” Duplantis, a native of Delcambre and longtime resident of New Iberia, passed away Monday March 16, 2020, at his residence surrounded by his loving family. He was 88.
AJ, as he was known by family and friends, was the son of the late Alexis Duplantis and the late Elodie LeBlanc Duplantis and was one of 16 children. AJ was retired from Iberia Parish Government and worked with the highway department. After his retirement, he spent time doing the things he loved. He loved cutting his grass and riding on his tractor to tend to his farm. He also enjoyed fishing when he had the time. Above all, AJ was a man who loved his family and cherished that time spent with them. Rest well AJ and enjoy your reunion with your wife Sylvia and son Larry.
Survivors include his son Wiley James Duplantis; his daughter-in-law Christine Duplantis; two grandchildren, Nicole Landry and Victoria Duplantis; three great-grandchildren, Kelsey and Courtlyn Buteaux and Alex Joseph Landry; and a host of in-laws and nieces and nephews.
Along with his parents, AJ was preceded in death by his wife, Sylvia Touchet Duplantis; his son Larry Duplantis; nine brothers, Leroy, Ledier, Camille, Junius, Dennis, Daniel, John, Eules and Eudes Duplantis; and six sisters, Onelia Segura, Eula Labit, Enez LeBlanc, Jane Sherman, Edith Duplantis and Lillian Duplantis.
Honored to serve as Pallbearers are Wiley Duplantis, Blaine Touchet, Dean Toucheque, David Moneaux, Alvin Toucheque Sr., Alvin Toucheque Jr. and Joseph “Boonie” Badeaux Jr.
Honorary Pallbearers are his granddaughters Victoria and Nicole.
Private family services will be held for Mr. AJ and he will be laid to rest with his wife, Sylvia at Our Lady of Prompt Succor Mausoleum.
The family would like to extend their heartfelt gratitude to the staff of Grace Hospice for their care, and to his caregiver, Tonya Sundberg, for her care and compassion shown to AJ.
Evangeline Funeral Home of New Iberia is in charge of the arrangements.