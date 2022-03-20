A Mass of Christian burial will be conducted for Mr. Jose Fernandez, 94, at 1 p.m. Saturday, March 26, 2022, at Sacred Heart of Jesus Catholic Church. Father Keith Landry will be the celebrant. Interment will follow at Beau Pré Mausoleum in Jeanerette. Visitation will begin at 11 a.m. on Saturday at Sacred Heart of Jesus Catholic Church until service time.
A native of Manicaragua, Cuba, and resident of New Iberia Mr. Fernandez, affectionately known as Papi, was a former resident of Franklin. He passed away on Tuesday, March 15, 2022, at Jefferson Manor Nursing and Rehab Center in Baton Rouge.
Mr. Fernandez was a devout Catholic who was a devoted husband, father and grandfather. He immigrated to the United States from Cuba to build a better life for his family. He loved to share stories of his family farm in Cuba, but was also very proud to be in America and to have earned his American citizenship in 1971. He would tell his children and grandchildren that when he left Cuba, the communists took everything, but they could not take his education and faith. He truly appreciated all of the opportunities he earned in the United States working in various sugar mills as a chemical engineer his entire life and was extremely proud to be an American. He leaves behind a wonderful legacy for his children and grandchildren and will be missed dearly.
Mr. Fernandez is survived by his two daughters, Carmen F. Rodriguez and husband Lance of Baton Rouge and Barbara F. Rosamond and husband Tim of New Iberia; five grandchildren, Valerie Rodriguez Dinges and spouse Alex, Katelyn Rodriguez, Lance Michael Rodriguez II and spouse Cecilia, Morgan Rosamond and Emily Rosamond; and one sister, Carmen Mazarredo Fernandez.
He was preceded in death by his wife of 57 years, Engracia Carmen Gonzalez Fernandez; his parents Victoriano Fernandez y Villa of Santander of Spain and Eustacia Estrada y Perdomo of Manicaragua, Cuba; two sisters, Angelina Fernandez and Elena Alea Fernandez; and three brothers, Manuel Fernandez, Acisclo Fernandez and Francisco Fernandez.
Pallbearers will be Tim Rosamond, Lance Rodriguez, Lance Michael Rodriguez II, Alex Dinges and Cameron Gomes.
The family would like to express their gratitude to the staff of Jefferson Manor Nursing and Rehab Center in Baton Rouge and Clarity Hospice of Baton Rouge.